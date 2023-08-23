Strangford to Portaferry ferry service suspended
- Published
The Strangford Lough ferry service has been suspended until further notice.
The service has two ferries - MV Strangford II and MV Portaferry II - which sail between Strangford and Portaferry in County Down.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said specialist engineers were working to fix both vessels after one developed an electronic fault and the other a mechanical problem.
The DfI said it hoped to resume normal service as soon as possible.
The ferry is used by people travelling to work and, during term time, schoolchildren and teachers.
In the summer months many tourists use it.
MV Portaferry II developed a mechanical fault overnight on Monday. An electronic fault was identified as the MV Strangford II was undergoing routine maintenance, the department said.
Updates to the service will be made on the department's social media channels and through Traffic Watch.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
In April it was reported that MV Strangford II, which was brought into service in 2017 had not sailed in more than a year because of the installation of diesel particulate filters.
The Strangford Lough crossing was previously disrupted in April due to a week-long strike by ferry workers over pay and conditions.
During the strikes, bus services were put on for schoolchildren that use the ferry but locals said the roads were not suitable for daily travel.