Derry: Two men charged after drug search operations

DrugsPSNI
Two men, aged 30 and 18, charged after police search operations in Derry on Tuesday

Police have charged two people following the discovery of drugs in search operations in Londonderry.

A quantity of suspected class B drugs, along with cash and other items, were seized during a search in the Waterside area of the city on Tuesday.

Suspected class A and class B drugs were also seized following a search in the Cityside that same day.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have been charged with a number of drug offences.

They include possession of controlled class B and class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply.

The 30-year-old man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday, while the 18-year-old is due to appear next month.

