Derry: Two men charged after drug search operations
Police have charged two people following the discovery of drugs in search operations in Londonderry.
A quantity of suspected class B drugs, along with cash and other items, were seized during a search in the Waterside area of the city on Tuesday.
Suspected class A and class B drugs were also seized following a search in the Cityside that same day.
A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have been charged with a number of drug offences.
They include possession of controlled class B and class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply.
The 30-year-old man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday, while the 18-year-old is due to appear next month.