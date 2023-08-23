Moy: Major search operation for missing woman
- Published
A major search operation is under way in County Tyrone for a missing woman.
Claire Rock, 46, was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack when she was last seen in the Square area of Moy at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue have been involved in the search on the River Blackwater.
The police are asking homeowners in Moy to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Lough Neagh Rescue said it had been tasked to the search operation on Wednesday morning, but had since been stood down.
The Sligo-based Coastguard helicopter has also been stood down.
The Irish Coastguard said that at about 04:45 on Wednesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) requested its assistance in the search for a missing person on the River Blackwater between Moy and Lough Neagh.
"After a comprehensive search, the helicopter was stood down and returned to base," it said.