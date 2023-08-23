Moy: Major search operation for missing woman
A major search operation is under way in County Tyrone for a missing woman.
Claire Rock, 46, was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack when she was last seen in the Square area of Moy at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue are involved in the search.
The police are asking homeowners in Moy to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles. They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.