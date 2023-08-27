ECT patient information leaflets under review in Northern Ireland
A number of health trusts in Northern Ireland are reviewing electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) leaflets that are made available to patients.
It comes as a new study has indicated some patients are being misled about the risks associated with ECT.
The treatment involves passing electric currents through a patient's brain to cause seizures or fits.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists says ECT offers "life-saving treatment" and should be considered in severe cases.
But new research has raised questions about the accuracy of patient information leaflets being offered in some hospitals across the UK, including Northern Ireland.
All ECT clinics in Northern Ireland have since become accredited.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists says most people treated with ECT see an improvement in their symptoms.
But critics of ECT point to a long-expressed body of evidence from patients unhappy with side effects such as severe memory loss and headaches.
What is ECT?
The use of electricity to treat mental illness started out as an experiment in the 1930s when psychiatrists noticed some heavily distressed patients would suddenly improve after an epileptic fit.
By the 1960s, passing a strong electric current through the brain was being widely used to treat conditions such as severe depression.
Its use became increasingly controversial, particularly after new anti-depressant drugs introduced in the 1970s gave doctors new ways to treat long-term mental illness.
No-one is certain how ECT works.
Some medics believe it causes the release of certain brain chemicals, which seem to stimulate the growth of some areas in the brain that tend to shrink with depression.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) currently recommends the use of ECT if the patient's depression is life-threatening and other treatments have been unsuccessful.
NICE also recommends that patients are fully informed of the risks.
'Misled'
New peer-reviewed research published in the scientific journal of Psychology and Psychotherapy has raised concerns around ECT and informed consent.
It found patients and families across the UK are "systematically being misled about the risks of ECT".
In 2021 a research team led by Dr John Read, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of East London, undertook an audit of patient leaflets in ECT clinics in England.
It raised concerns about the principle of informed consent and concluded that a high number of leaflets did not outline "the limited nature of ECT's benefits" and minimised the risk of memory loss and mortality.
The Royal College of Psychiatrist's (RCPsych) leaflet, which was available in many clinics in England, rated very low in the audit.
Following this study, the Royal College of Psychiatrists reviewed its leaflet and it was updated in 2022.
A new study published this year by the research team examined leaflets for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
It concluded that the information available in these three nations was no more accurate than those in England and "did not comply with the ethical principle of informed consent".
Some health trusts in Northern Ireland were still using the outdated RCPsych leaflet.
Further criticism of information available to patients in Northern Ireland included a failure to mention that memory loss is more common in women and older people, the two groups to which ECT is most commonly administered.
Others made no reference to the fact that medical experts don't know how ECT works.
'Informed consent'
Lisa Morrison, who was treated with ECT in Northern Ireland, raised concerns about the impact the treatment had on her memory.
She has since undertaken a post-graduate diploma on the co-production of healthcare and is part of the research team that audited ECT leaflets in Northern Ireland.
"This is not about whether people have had a positive or negative experience of ECT, it's about people's right to be given accurate information," she said.
"It really is an issue of informed consent and a complete picture around a serious treatment and unfortunately the study has found this isn't always happening."
She added: "People who are going to be at their most distressed during a time when ECT is being considered need to be given all information in an accessible way."
Outdated information
In response to the study, the Northern Trust - one of Northern Ireland's five health trusts - confirmed it had been using the outdated RCPsych leaflet.
"The trust will now undertake a review of its current position, with a view to co-producing a new leaflet as part of our commitment to involving our patients and ensuring that they are kept well informed about their care and treatment options," a spokesperson told BBC News NI.
Meanwhile the Southern and Western Trusts said they would be reviewing the findings of the study regarding their current ECT patient information leaflets.
The Belfast and South Eastern Trust both confirmed they used the updated 2022 RCPsych leaflet and that their psychiatrists also have individual conversations with patients before ECT treatment.
Both trusts confirmed they would take time to review the findings of the latest study.
The authors of the latest study also concluded that RCPsych's updated 2022 leaflet was only of "marginal" improvement.
A spokesperson for the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: "Our ECT resource, like our other patient and carer information resources, meets health information standards, meaning it is based on reliable, up-to-date evidence and developed with experts in the field of ECT and those with personal experience of the treatment."