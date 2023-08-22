Derry: Drugs seized and two arrests after police searches
Police have seized a quantity of suspected drugs and made two arrests following searches in Londonderry.
A quantity of suspected class B drugs, along with cash and other items, were seized during a search in the Waterside area of the city on Tuesday.
Suspected class A and class B drugs were also seized following a separate search in the Cityside.
A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested by officers following the two search operations.