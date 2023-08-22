Michael Watt: New fitness to practise hearing announced for September
- Published
A new fitness to practise hearing for the doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall has been announced for September.
The case of former doctor Michael Watt was remitted back to the Medical Practice Tribunal Service (MPTS).
It followed a decision by the High Court earlier this year to quash a decision where he was voluntarily erased from the medical register.
That hearing was heard in private.
At the time, families affected said they were "outraged" at the move where the doctor was able to remove himself from the medical register in 2021 without his case being heard in a public setting.
This new hearing will consider whether Michael Watt's fitness to practise is impaired by "deficient professional performance" following a general medical performance assessment in which his practise was assessed as unacceptable in five areas.
In a significant move for the families, the hearing is to be heard in public and not, as in the previous case, in private.
The hearing will be held over two separate weeks starting in September and again in October.
The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that between 7 and 22 of October 2018, Michael Watt underwent a General Medical Council assessment of the standard of his professional performance where it is alleged that that performance was unacceptable in the areas of maintaining professional performance, assessment, clinical management, record keeping and relationship with patients.
According to the MPTS website, the allegation may be amended as the hearing proceeds and when findings of fact are made by the tribunal.
Former patient Danielle O'Neill told BBC News NI that while she welcomed this fresh development, families are extremely disappointed that patients will not be involved in this hearing.