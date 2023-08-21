Northern Ireland Civil Service experiencing technical issues
- Published
Government departments in Northern Ireland are experiencing widespread technical issues, NI Direct has said.
Website, e-mail and phone systems have faced intermittent disruption on Monday.
The outage is affecting the Department of Justice which has disrupted two court sittings in Belfast, leading to most business being adjourned.
The Housing Executive said it is "working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Other departments understood to be affected include the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, the Department of Education (DoE), the Department of Health (DoH) and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).