Derry Girls: Inspiration for Michelle returns to acting
- Published
Michelle was one of the breakout characters from the award-winning series Derry Girls - now, after more than twenty years, her real-life inspiration is returning to her first love of acting.
Shauna Bray studied drama and trod the boards with her best friend, Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee, during their student days at Queen's University in Belfast.
Two decades after turning down a place at the prestigious Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Shauna has been accepted for an advanced acting course there.
The mum-of-four said it was McGee who encouraged her to return to acting, after giving it up back in 2003.
The writer herself came to widespread acclaim thanks to her comedy Derry Girls, which first aired in 2018.
It followed four teenage girls and "a wee English fella" growing up in Derry during the 1990s, tracking the group as they navigate the ups and downs of teenage life, all in the shadow of the final years of the Troubles.
For Shauna, the acting bug bit early - she started at the age of nine after her father spotted an advertisement for an amateur drama society in the Derry Journal.
"I was doing pantomimes from the age of nine right up until I was 17," Shauna told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.
"It fostered a real love in me for comedy acting."
'I put acting on the backburner'
When Shauna repeated her lower sixth year at school, she first met Lisa McGee who was in her form class.
They performed together, including in plays penned by McGee, and eventually went to Queen's University to study drama.
Shauna said that when she finished the degree, she knew she wanted to pursue acting.
"I auditioned for the Gaiety School of Acting for their full-time course. There was about 1,500 people who applied, and only 20 places. I was accepted so it was a big deal.
"But then I met someone, and fell in love. I would have had to move away so I just decided to put acting on the backburner. I put it away at the back of my mind.
"It was too painful for me to go near it, but it was always there" she said.
'Lisa cornered me'
Shauna's last acting role was in 2003 and she said her focus was on being a mum.
But some words of encouragement from her childhood best friend and Bafta-award winning writer has now led her back to the stage.
"It was Lisa who cornered me really and said I should go back to acting.
"I just thought you're in your forties, you've no self-confidence and my family are the focus.
"Lisa said that female parts are not simply the young love interests any more because people like her are writing the scripts.
"When your friend has two Baftas you have to take her seriously."
In that spirit, Shauna returned to the Gaiety Acting School for coaching.
She has since been accepted on a part-time acting course, which she will start in the autumn.
Does she think her Derry Girls connection will help in her acting career?
"It will be helpful" she said.
"But at the same time I need to make my own way, and forge my own identity in the acting world.
"It does help though when you have people like (director) Martin Scorsese saying he watches Derry Girls. It's crazy.
"Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, also contacted me on social media. She was really encouraging and wished me well.
"Whatever happens, I will welcome it with open arms. Acting lights me up inside and it's something for me. I hope to be coming to a TV screen soon."