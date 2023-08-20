Newcastle: Man sustains facial injury in knife attack
A 50-year-old man has sustained a facial wound after he was attacked by a man carrying a knife in Newcastle, County Down.
It happened at Bernagh Green in the town on Sunday morning and police were called shortly before 06:50 BST
They later arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and making threats to kill.
He is also suspected of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The injured man was taken to hospital to be treated for a laceration to the left side of his face, according to the police.