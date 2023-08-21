PSNI data breach: Man in court on terrorism-related charges
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences linked to the major data breach by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It is alleged Christopher Paul O'Kane had a spreadsheet containing the names on a phone found at his Dungiven home.
The phone allegedly had screenshots of sections with officers names, including one who was previously targeted in a dissident bomb attack.
Mr O'Kane was remanded in custody for four weeks.
He was arrested by police at his house last Friday.
The data breach happened two weeks ago, when police released the names of more than 10,000 staff and officers by mistake, under a Freedom of Information request.