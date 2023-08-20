Ardglass: Attempted murder arrest after County Down stabbing
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Ardglass, County Down.
Police said it happened after two men were involved in an altercation inside a bar in the town on Saturday evening.
The men then left and started a fight, during which a man in his 20s was stabbed a number of times at about 02:40 BST on Sunday morning.
He was later taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The 24-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.
Police have appealed to witnesses for information.