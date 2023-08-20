Ballyclare: Man attacked by two people armed with a hatchet
- Published
A man has been seriously assaulted by two people armed with a hatchet in what has been described by police as a brutal attack.
The assailants - a man and a woman - entered a house on the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare, County Antrim, after 02:00 BST on Sunday morning.
They then reportedly tied the victim up and attacked him.
He suffered head and facial injuries and "was almost rendered unconscious", police said.
The suspects then left on foot.
The victim was taken to hospital.
"Whilst the injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this incident may have on him," PSNI Det Insp Lavery said.
The police appealed for anyone who saw anything in the area at that time or has any information to contact them.