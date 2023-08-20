Newry: Elderly couple believed to have died some time ago, police say
An elderly couple found dead at a house outside Newry, County Down, are believed to have died some time ago, the police have said.
They added that the deaths are not currently being treated as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing.
The bodies were discovered at the property on Greenan Road, between Burren village and Newry city. A post-mortem examination has taken place.
It is understood the couple had not been seen in the area for some time.
Police cordoned off the house while forensics investigators examined the scene on Friday.
Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor Declan McAteer told BBC News NI on Friday he believed the couple had no close relatives living nearby.
He said the couple did not have much contact with the local community, but their neighbours were very shocked and saddened by the discovery of their bodies.