The Open: Golf driving north coast's hotel market ahead of tournament
The golf market is driving a significant amount of investment in hotel development on the north coast, according to the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.
Work is under way at several sites with other projects in the planning process.
Some established hotels are also expanding ahead of the return of The Open Championship in 2025.
Several years ago, tourism officials were worried about a lack of hotel development in the borough.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had highlighted a shortage in 4 and 5 star accommodation.
However, developers have been investing more in the area recently.
Janice Gault, Chief Executive of the NI Hotels Federation (NIHF), said: "After The Open in 2019, we had significant pent-up demand to come here.
"Unfortunately, that was hampered due to the pandemic but the hope is that people will now be able to capitalise on that."
Work has begun on a £16.5m luxury hotel and spa overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Attracting overseas tourists
Wilma Erskine, Dunluce Lodge brand ambassador, said two American businessmen played golf in the area in 2019 when they saw an opportunity and bought the site.
"It was going to originally be a family home but then they saw a vision of a 35-bedroom 5-star hotel."
She said the hotel is expected to be open to the public next year.
"Our main market would be the US visitors and they demand a high standard.
"Up to now they have all been travelling for 5-star hotels back to Belfast and we've had nothing to be able to accommodate them.
"There have been lots of reviews over the years about getting 5 and good 4-star and finally we are achieving that."
Established hotels along the coast have also been expanding and undergoing refurbishments recently.
Claire Hunter, director of the Marine Hotel Ballycastle, said the demand for overnight stays has grown in recent years.
They have increased their number of bedrooms from 28 to 51 with further plans to expand.
"It used to be that people would visit from Belfast for a day, come up around the coast road and wizz past the hotel," she said.
"We would get lots of lunch stops and things but it wouldn't be people lingering for longer and spending money and time in the economy in Ballycastle.
"Over the last few years we've seen that change a lot."
High demand
Ms Hunter believes events like The Open, Ould Lammas Fair, the Super Cup NI as well as Game of Thrones are encouraging more people to stay for longer.
Janice Gault of the NIHF added there has been interest in the area over the last six years.
She said: "A number of projects have been in planning for a significant number of time.
"It is important to say that there are some very good products in this area and it's important we augment them.
"Supply is one of those very difficult things. If you have a hotel it will fill and if you don't, people will go elsewhere.
"The economic driver that a hotel brings is really good. You bring a lot of additional jobs, you buy from local buyers, you get benefits for the town or city there."