Mela parade brings colour to Belfast city centre
- Published
Despite the grey skies, Belfast was awash with colour on Saturday as the annual Mela event kicked off with a parade through the city centre.
It has been running for 17 years, and the carnival parade for two years.
About 1000 people representing more than 20 different groups took part in their traditional clothes.
Founder and Chief Executive of ArtsEkta and The Belfast Mela Nisha Tandon said it was important to celebrate Northern Ireland's cultural diversity.
She is also hopeful to break last year's record of 60,000 people attending all events featured across the Mela.
A combination of world music, dance, food and art, the Mela is well known for attracting people of all backgrounds and ages.
The nine-day event is a celebration of global cultures which sees tens of thousands of visitors come together.
The festival finale next weekend will see Botanic Gardens transformed into a magical global garden filled with the sights, sounds and aromas of nations right around the world.