Larne: Lorry driver held over £1m suspected cocaine find
A lorry driver from England has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of about £1m of cocaine at Larne Port.
Justin Walsh, 37, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The seizure happened shortly before 06:00 BST on Friday.
The court heard the seizure was substantial and consisted of 10kg of cocaine worth "in or around £1m".
There was no application for bail because the defendant does not have an address in Northern Ireland.
He is due back in court on Thursday when a local address is expected to be presented to the court by his legal team.