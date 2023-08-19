Details of 42 PSNI officers in missing motorway notebook pages
- Published
Missing sections of a PSNI officer's notebook, which fell from the roof of a moving car contained details of 42 officers and staff, police have confirmed.
A laptop also fell off but it was recovered and "immediately deactivated".
However sections of the notebook have still not been found.
It is believed the laptop belonged to a detective chief inspector.
"This afternoon (Friday) it was confirmed that some of the outstanding pages, which contained details of some officers and staff, have not yet been recovered. We have contacted those involved to make them aware," said PSNI ACC Chris Todd.
"Forty-two officers and staff have been specifically identified as being affected and directly contacted last night by line managers and senior management," he added.
The entire branch affected was also informed about the circumstances of the incident.
ACC Todd said a "significant amount of the notebook has since been recovered" and that no personnel files were involved.
He said enquiries were continuing to establish the contents of the missing pages.
On Friday a police spokesperson said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) would be contacting the Information Commissioner and had already informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.
Anyone with information or who recovers any material has been asked to contact police on 101.
The incident follows a major data breach which saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 PSNI employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response.
Officer repositioned
In a second incident, a police-issue laptop and radio, as well as a document containing the names of more than 200 staff, were stolen from a private vehicle at a retail park in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on 6 July.
It emerged on Friday that the superintendent involved in the incident has been repositioned within the organisation, while a misconduct investigation takes place.
The PSNI has provided no further details around his move, which occurred in recent days.
In the incident, the PSNI's data risk management unit was first informed of the theft on 27 July.
However, individuals were not advised of the incident, which could have compromised their security, until 4 August - almost a month after the incident occurred.
The PSNI has said the computer has been remotely erased of its contents and the radio deactivated.