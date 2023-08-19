Storm Betty: Disruption due to flooding and fallen trees
Storm Betty has brought wind and rain across Northern Ireland with flooding and fallen trees on some roads.
Police have advised drivers to be cautious on the roads as high winds and rain will make conditions difficult.
Met Office wind and rain warnings for Northern Ireland came in on Friday and ended on Saturday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) urged the public to "heed any road closure signage".
"Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking," a police spokeswoman said.
Road disruption
In south Belfast, a number of roads and surrounding areas have been flooded over night:
- Upper Knockbreda Road
- Castlereagh Road
- Lough View Road
The M1 Motorway had been closed to traffic at Lisburn due to a fallen tree but has since reopened.
Translink and NI Railways said that due to "exceptional weather" there were delays and cancellations across the network.
Severe gusts and rainfall
Katesbridge in County Down had more than half a month's worth of rain in under 12 hours overnight.
The weather station there recorded 45.4mm since 19:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Saturday.
The average rainfall for the entire month of August there is 84mm.
Severe gusts of wind of 90km/h (56mph) were recorded at Ballypatrick in County Antrim, while Orlock Head in County Down saw gusts of 85km/h (53mph).
The strongest gusts were recorded in the Republic with Johnstown Castle in Wexford having 96km/h (60mph) winds overnight.
Conditions will slowly improve through Saturday with sunny spells and some scattered blustery showers.
Advice and help for those affected by flooding or those who have seen a fallen tree or blocked road can be found on NI Direct's website.
In the Republic of Ireland Storm Betty has left hundreds of homes without electricity across the country.
There has also been extensive flooding and fallen trees on roads.
RTÉ reported that a taxi driver escaped injury in Templelogue in south Dublin when a tree crashed on to his car as he was driving.
All Met Éireann weather alerts for the country have been lifted, except for a rain warning and winds in Connacht, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan due to end by midday.
In County Waterford a boat, which had been berthed, crashed into the harbour in Dungarvan
Members of the Irish Coast Guard and the Royal National Lifeboat Association (RNLI) assisted.