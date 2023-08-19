Storm Betty: Disruption due to flooding and fallen trees
Storm Betty has brought wind and rain across Northern Ireland with flooding and fallen trees on some roads.
Police have advised drivers to be cautious on the roads as high winds and rain will make conditions difficult.
A Met Office wind warning for counties Down and Antrim came into force from 18:00 BST on Friday and will remain until midday on Saturday.
A warning for rain was in place until 06:00 on Saturday.
In south Belfast, a number of roads and surrounding areas have been flooded over night:
- Upper Knockbreda Road
- Castlereagh Road
- Lough View Road
The M1 Motorway had been closed to traffic at Lisburn due to a fallen tree but has since reopened.
Translink said that due to "exceptional weather" there were delays across the network.
In the Republic of Ireland Storm Betty has left hundreds of homes without electricity across the country.
There has also been extensive flooding and fallen trees on roads.
RTÉ reported that a taxi driver escaped injury in Templelogue in south Dublin when a tree crashed on to his car as he was driving.
All Met Éireann weather alerts for the country have been lifted, except for a rain warning and winds in Connacht, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan due to end by midday.
In County Waterford a boat, which had been berthed, crashed into the harbour in Dungarvan
Members of the Irish Coast Guard and the Royal National Lifeboat Association (RNLI) assisted.