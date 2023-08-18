Newry: Police investigation after man and woman found dead
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in County Down are being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The bodies were found at a property on Greenan Road, between Burren and Newry.
Police said the deaths were reported to police on Thursday and enquiries are ongoing.
There are no further details at this time, police added.
At the scene: Cormac Campbell, BBC News NI
Throughout the day police and forensic teams were at the house on the rural Greenan Road.
The road runs between Newry and Burren, a short distance from the Warrenpoint to Newry dual carriageway.
It remained open as people slowed to pass, shocked at the news.
The forensic teams have left, but a police cordon remains in place around the property.
SDLP councillor Declan McAteer told BBC News NI he understood "an elderly couple had been discovered in their own dwelling".
"I have spoken to some members of the local community who I must say are saddened and totally shocked and bewildered about the situation," he said.
"Whatever happened, people are quite distraught that this happened close by in this local community here."