Larne: Police seize estimated £1m worth of Class A drugs
- Published
Suspected drugs worth an estimated £1m have been seized by Police Service of Northern Ireland and Border Force officers.
The seizure happened shortly before 06:00 BST on Friday when officers searched a lorry at Larne Port.
They found a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, which had been concealed in the vehicle.
A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
Police said the suspected drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.
PSNI Det Insp Sweeney said the seizure and arrest show how strong partnerships can "tackle this type of organised criminality".
He added he was "grateful for the support of local people" and said anyone with information or concerns about the supply and use of drugs should contact the police.