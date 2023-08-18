Sandy Row: Belfast fire treated as racially-motivated hate crime
Police are treating a fire in Belfast as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Emergency services attended the blaze at a business in Sandy Row at about 03:35 BST on Friday.
PSNI Supt Finola Dorna said no one was injured but "significant damage and disruption was caused".
Police are keen to speak to two males who were seen in the area at the time, who were described as wearing all-black clothing and travelling on foot in the direction of Schomberg Drive.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or other footage, to contact us," Supt Dornan added.
