PSNI data breach: Second man arrested by Northern Ireland police
- Published
A second person has been arrested by detectives investigating a major data breach by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The data was accidentally shared earlier in August and included the surname and initials of 10,000 PSNI employees.
A 50-year-old man was arrested following a search in Dungiven in County Londonderry on Friday.
A 39-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail.
Police said the 50-year-old had been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Dt Ch Insp Andy Hill said the PSNI was working to establish who possessed information related to the data breach.
"We will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe," he said.