Storm Betty: Strong winds and rain forecast for Northern Ireland
- Published
Storm Betty is likely to bring disruption to parts of Northern Ireland later on Friday.
The system will bring strong winds, especially at the coast, along with some heavy and persistent rain.
The Met Office has issued a wind warning for counties Down and Antrim from 18:00 BST on Friday until midday on Saturday.
A warning for rain is in place across Northern Ireland from 21:00 on Friday until 06:00 on Saturday.
The organisation is warning of possible damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown off roofs, as well as disruption to travel.
Large waves around the coast could also bring disruption and damage.
With large amounts of rain expected, flooding could also affect some places.
Analysis: A quieter storm season than normal
Named storms this late in the storm year aren't that unusual.
Previously, on18 August, we had Storm Ellen, quickly followed by Storm Francis six days later.
But it has been the quietest storm season, which runs 1 September-31 August, since storms began to be named in 2015.
There have been just two locally-named storms in the past 12 months, both in August - Storm Antoni on 4 August and now Storm Betty.
Previously the quietest years were 2016 and 2020, which both had five locally named storms.
A new batch of names is due to be announced at the end of this month and will be used for any named storms between 1 September 2023 and 31 August 2024.
Weather warnings for rain and wind have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland by Irish weather Service, Met Éireann.
It is warning of the possibility of spot flooding, travel disruption, and large waves over topping along the east coast.
The service is also warning of the potential of damage to temporary structures, and for some power outages.
A number of weather warnings have also been issued across parts of Great Britain, particularly the south.