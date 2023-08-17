Toomebridge: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision
- Published
A motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, has died following a crash with a lorry in Toomebridge, County Antrim.
The collision, involving the motorbike and the lorry, happened on the Blackpark Road in the village on Thursday morning.
The road remains closed following the crash, police have said.
The fatality on Thursday brings the number of people who have died on Northern Ireland's roads to 46 in 2023, the head of road policing said.
Ch Insp Graham Dodds said that figure is higher than by the same date last year when there had been 28 fatalities.
"These figures show that we as a society we are still not taking road safety seriously enough," the senior officer said.
"The responsibility for making our roads a safer place remains one that we all share."