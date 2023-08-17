Dervock: Man in court charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill two men he allegedly stabbed "as part of a feud" in County Antrim.
Paul Raymond Hamilton, of Church View in Dervock, just outside Ballymoney, faces two counts of attempted murder on 30 July.
He spoke only to confirm he understood the two charges against him at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
No bail application was made and Mr Hamilton was remanded in custody.
Defence counsel confirmed there was no application for bail.
The lawyer said: "The position with bail is that the police case is this is part of a feud situation so we need to get an address well outside the area and we need some time."
District Judge Austin Kennedy adjourned the case to 21 August.