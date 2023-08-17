Belfast: Plans to convert Marlborough House into 120 apartments
A development company is planning to convert a Belfast office building into 120 apartments.
The Martin Property Group bought Marlborough House in Victoria Street last year.
It was occupied by the Tughans law firm which has moved to new offices in the city.
The Martin Group has filed a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) which is the first step in the planning process for a major development.
It will be followed by a public consultation later this year before a full planning application is submitted to Belfast City Council.
The scheme would involve the partial demolition of Marlborough House and the redevelopment of an attached listed building.
The Martin Group has been one of the most active buyers of commercial property in Belfast in recent years.
It bought the George Best Hotel project out of administration last year and intends to advance its own hotel project in the building.