Dervock: Man charged with attempted murder over County Antrim stabbing

Road signs of DervockGoogle Maps
Two men were taken to hospital after they were stabbed in Dervock, County Antrim

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing in County Antrim.

Two men were taken to hospital after an altercation outside a bar on the Carncullagh Road, Dervock, on 30 July.

The 33-year-old is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.

A 37-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released following questioning.

