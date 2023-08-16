Dervock: Man charged with attempted murder over County Antrim stabbing
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing in County Antrim.
Two men were taken to hospital after an altercation outside a bar on the Carncullagh Road, Dervock, on 30 July.
The 33-year-old is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.
A 37-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released following questioning.