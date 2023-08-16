Dr Liam McDaid: Former Bishop of Clogher dies aged 78
The former Catholic Bishop of Clogher, Dr Liam McDaid, has died at the age of 78.
The Diocese of Clogher said he died suddenly while on holiday in France.
Bishop McDaid led the diocese from 2010 until his retirement due to ill-health in October 2016.
Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, paid tribute to his predecessor, saying he was a "compassionate pastor who brought the love of Christ to all the people he ministered to".
"Throughout his 54 years of priestly ministry, whether in an educational setting, in a parish or as bishop of Clogher, Bishop Liam saw his mission as one of proclaiming Christ," he added.
"His devoted service to the diocese will be long remembered for its genuine commitment to God's people and his simplicity of approach."
Born in Bundoran, County Donegal, Bishop McDaid was ordained as a priest in 1969 and served as a member of the teaching staff at St Macartan's College in Monaghan, before becoming the school's president between 1981 and 1989.
He later served in the parishes of Fivemiletown, County Tyrone, and Tyholland, County Monaghan.