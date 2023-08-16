Derry bonfire: Poppy wreaths and flags treated as hate crime
The placing of poppy wreaths on a bonfire is being investigated by police as a potential hate crime.
Hundreds of people gathered on waste ground in Creggan in Londonderry when the bonfire was lit on Tuesday night.
It featured several poppy wreaths, a number of flags - including a King Charles Coronation flag and UVF flag - and a Traditional Unionist Voice election poster.
Police described the material placed on the bonfire as a "provocative display".
Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland.
In previous years a bonfire in the Bogside area attracted condemnation for the burning of flags and posters.
That bonfire did not go ahead this year.
A smaller bonfire was held in Galliagh where there had been disturbances last week.
It followed the removal of pallets from the bonfire site.
Police said material placed on that bonfire was also being investigated and was being treated as a sectarian hate incident.