Apprentice Boys: Businessman assault 'serious and concerning'
An assault on a Londonderry businessman during an Apprentice Boys parade has been described as "serious and concerning" by a DUP assembly member.
Damien Lynch was attacked near his shop on Spencer Road on Saturday evening.
His daughter said he had been trying to stop a member of the Apprentice Boys from urinating behind his premises.
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has called for a "thorough investigation" in to the incident.
"There is no doubt this is a serious incident and I of course have sympathy for Damien, and say to him this should never have happened," Mr Middleton told BBC Radio Foyle.
"There should be no place for attacks, anyone in an organisation such as the Apprentice Boys should not be involved in violence, and shouldn't be in it."
On Monday, Ms Lynch told BBC News NI the incident in which her father was "kicked right in the face like you would kick a football" had been captured by CCTV.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Middleton, who is a member of the Apprentice Boys, said it was important to establish exactly what happened.
The Foyle MLA added he would not "jump to conclusions before investigations have taken place".
The "full facts" now need to be established, he said.
"That being said there can be no excuse for this type of behaviour of course it needs to be condemned and I think it will be dealt with going forward," he said.
Mr Middleton said he is confident the Apprentice Boys would "step up to the mark".
"The Apprentice Boys over the years have shown great leadership when it comes to difficult and contentious issues and I have no doubt they will follow their own processes internally over the coming days, weeks and months to ensure whatever happened is dealt with."
He added: "I want to highlight the fact that the largest loyalist parade in the world took place, a significant day that passed off peacefully. Of course this incident is one that will need addressed and it will be.
"What everyone wants to do is ensure people can have their parades in a respectful way and that their culture is respected as well."
The BBC has attempted to contact the Apprentice Boys for comment.
The PSNI has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.