NI health: Officials invited to NHS waiting list talks
- Published
Senior health and political officials in Northern Ireland have been invited to take part in talks on how the UK can tackle hospital waiting lists.
UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said he is open to patients from across the UK being treated in England.
Letters were sent to the secretary of state, the head of the civil service and the permanent health secretary.
In a statement, the Department of Health described the waiting lists as "unacceptable".
Northern Ireland's waiting lists are the worst in the UK, with Wales following close behind.
As of 31 March there were 401,201 patients waiting for their first consultant-led outpatient appointment.
Last month, the Department of Health admitted targets set out in a £700m investment into the health service to reduce waiting lists would not be achieved.
The framework had set a target of March 2026 for no patient waiting more than 52 weeks for a first appointment, and 26 weeks for a diagnostics appointment.
NHS services are devolved, meaning Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland control their own, while the UK government runs the services in England.
On Sunday, Mr Barclay invited politicians from the Welsh and Scottish governments to discuss how best to tackle NHS waiting lists.
He accused them of having worse delays than England, but both devolved nations' health ministers have disputed this.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted that despite Northern Ireland officials being invited, it was "regrettable" no NI health minister could take part.
The Stormont Executive has not been functioning fully since February 2022 when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew in protest over post-Brexit trade agreements.
This means no health minister can take up post, with departments being run by civil servants.
"If we want to see action we need an Executive in place," Mr Heaton-Harris continued.
NI 'shouldn't be penalised'
Reacting on social media, the former health minister Robin Swann welcomed the talks' invite and said the opportunity must be "fully utilised".
He also said the absence of a minister or executive "shouldn't penalise the people of Northern Ireland".
Northern Ireland's director of the Royal College of Surgeons Mark Taylor said that it was critical that Northern Ireland was part of the conversation to look at every solution for "our horrendous waiting lists".
He added that he hoped the "correct people are at the table".
In a statement, the Department of Health said that extended waiting lists are a "result of a prolonged mismatch between demand for care and hospital capacity".
It added the crisis has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The department wants a health service that provides timely care to everyone who needs it when they need it and would welcome any opportunity to explore key issues with the UK government and other devolved administrations."
Analysis: National approach in its infancy
At this stage there are no details about how this national approach would work.
With England reporting record waiting lists of 7.57m people in June, it is difficult to see how hospitals there would be able to help those waiting in Scotland, Wales and in Northern Ireland.
Local patients already avail of some of England's hospitals including Great Ormond Street and Birmingham for some paediatric organ transplants.
Mr Barclay has asked UK health ministers to discuss how health data can be made more comparable, and what lessons can be learnt from different approaches taken in each nation.