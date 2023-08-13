Ballygomartin Industrial Park: Fire at recycling centre

fire engineNIFRS

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has asked residents to keep windows and doors closed as they deal with a blaze at an industrial park in north Belfast.

The fire is at a recycling and storage facility in Ballygomartin Industrial Park on Advantage Way.

A number of fire appliances and specialist officers are currently at the scene.

The fire has been contained but a smoke plume continues to affect the area.

People are advised to avoid the area.

