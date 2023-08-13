Omagh bomb: Memorial service will mark 25th anniversary
A service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb is to take place in the County Tyrone town later.
It was the greatest single loss of life in the history of the Northern Ireland Troubles - no one has been convicted of carrying out the attack.
In February, the UK government announced an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing.
Bereaved families had been campaigning for an inquiry for more than a decade.
Sunday's commemoration is being organised by Omagh Support and Self-Help Group, Families Moving On and the Omagh Churches' Forum.
They say it is an opportunity for people to come together to remember the victims and survivors in a peaceful and supportive environment.
It will take place in the town's memorial garden at 15:00 BST and will consist of music, prayer and reflection with contributions from the local community.
Representatives from the British and Irish governments are expected to attend.
The Lord's prayer will be read in English, Irish and Spanish to reflect the nationalities of those who died.
What happened at Omagh?
A large car bomb exploded in the centre of the town on Saturday 15 August 1998.
It happened four months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that eventually brought an end to decades of violence known as the Troubles.
It was carried out by dissident republican group the Real IRA, which split from the much larger Provisional IRA after objecting to its ceasefire of 1997.
Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt, who died in 2021, was found responsible for the Omagh bombing in a civil case in 2009, with three other men - Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy and Seamus Daly - also being found liable for the attack.
The four men were named by Mr Justice Morgan in a ruling made as part of a landmark case taken by some of the families of the victims.
The 12 relatives were awarded more than £1.6m in damages for the attack.
'First atrocity of peace time'
Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aidan was killed in the bombing, said the 25th anniversary is an "extremely difficult" time.
"They talk about this as being the worst atrocity of the Troubles, in fact, it was the first atrocity of peace time.
"But for us, and for all the other people that lost family members, it was a personal, individual family tragedy."
He said the service and the demonstration of unity would provide them with comfort.
"One of the things that sustained us was the outpouring of support, of comfort, of love from the entire community," he said.
"We weren't two communities on the 15th of August, we were one community.
"In the bigger picture when we come together, it sends a strong message, particularly from this community that we will not allow those people that tried to divide the community to do so."
Intense hurt remains
Father Eugene Hasson, the co-chair of Omagh Churches' Forum, was the chaplain of Tyrone County Hospital in 1998.
In the aftermath of the bomb, he went to the crisis centre at Omagh leisure centre where relatives gathered to await news.
"Many of us have been involved 25 years ago, and many others are new to the area and, for them, the Omagh bomb experience is a moment of history rather than a moment of experience of life," said Fr Hasson.
"Naturally, the intensity of the hurt of 25 years ago will not be as acute for some people as it is for others, but it's there and we acknowledge that.
"And we also acknowledge that there is also hope, people move forward, people desire peace, people want to move forward and they want healing, and that's a personal thing and certainly a community thing, too."
He said there would be a solidarity among those gathered together on Sunday afternoon.
"I remember distinctly people 25 years ago saying the people of Omagh will have the power within them to deal with this," he said.
'Great resilience'
"At times, they didn't feel that, maybe, and a lot of people who were more grievously hurt certainly didn't feel it.
"But there is great resilience in people here. And in the course of my time here, in ministry, I have experienced and listened to and heard so much of that resilience."
Next Tuesday, the actual date of the 25th anniversary of the bombing, a short private service at Omagh library has been organised by Families Moving On.
Relatives will then be invited to lay flowers at the glass obelisk memorial that stands on the site of the bomb on Market Street.
There will be a live stream of Sunday's memorial service on the BBC News NI website.