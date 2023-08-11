Fermanagh show moves to new home at Necarne Castle
The oldest two-day agricultural show on the island of Ireland takes place this weekend, in a 400-year-old setting.
The Fermanagh County Show has moved to the Castle Irvine estate in Irvinestown from its former home in Enniskillen Mart.
The ruins of Necarne Castle now form the backdrop of the livestock classes, while the stables and outbuildings house the home crafts and food marquee.
Securing the future of the event was behind the move.
"The main reason is really to grow the show," said Eddie Rodgers from the Fermanagh County Show Committee.
"It's just the area that we have. I mean, there's over 200 acres here," he added.
Mr Rodgers described the opportunities presented by the castle grounds as "fantastic" and said organisers plan to expand the event over the next five years.
"We're hoping to become one of the premier shows in Northern Ireland - that's our aim."
The opening day of the event is dedicated to homecrafts.
Schoolchildren have also competed for prizes in arts, crafts and penmanship.
But the baking and cookery classes have surprised first-time judge Jean Maguire with their skill level.
She had the difficult job of tasting, in her words, "almost" every single entry to every class from jams to afternoon tea displays, but she had one "stand-out" favourite.
"All the lemon drizzle cakes have been beautiful and I tasted every one of them," she said.
"But there have been a few special entries, well decorated and what not. A lot of effort, the finesse was great."
The show has also expanded outside the demesne walls.
Shops throughout Irvinestown have got involved in a window display competition and a farmyard scene has been set up at the base of the town clock.
The chair of the local Chamber of Commerce, Tom Read, has fond memories of being part of the show as a young farmer and is delighted to welcome the show to his home town.
"The window dressing competition really has pulled us all together," he said.
"To have it here in Irvinestown is a really, really big event. It's really putting Castle Irvine and Irvinestown on the map as a venue for all sorts of things."
The many food and crafts stands include people from near and far, some appearing for the first time and others returning to visit the new venue.
Local Mangalitza pig breeders Stephen and Rachael McMaster had brought their charcuterie range to the food marquee.
"I was worried it would be too different - it's very rich and very red, rather than pink pork that people would know," said Stephen.
"But people seem to be loving it. The show is really important. We're just starting off so it's great to get this chance."
Beverley McKevitt was returning to the show this year from Banbridge, County Down, with her handmade lanterns and was a little nervous.
"This is obviously a new venue. [I was] a wee bit apprehensive because it's a new venue, but I've always done really well," she said.
"The locals seem to come out and support us, so I am looking forward to it."