PSNI data breach: Half of police officers push for damages
- Published
Nearly half of Northern Ireland's police officers have contacted the Police Federation about a potential damages case after mass data leak.
The 3,000 officers were among almost 11,000 people whose identities and place of work were revealed by mistake by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
All are likely to be in line for some form of compensation.
It is thought the bill could run into tens of millions of pounds.
Nearly two thousand officers and support staff have flagged up personal security concerns caused by the leak.
On Monday, it emerged a document with redacted information regarding the data breach had appeared on a wall facing a Sinn Féin office on the Falls Road in Belfast.
It was posted overnight alongside a photograph of Sinn Féin's policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly and a threatening message.
The names of the officers had been removed.
"This is a very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me," Mr Kelly said.
"Even more sinister, this is a very public indication that the dissidents do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document, it and therefore represents a very real threat to the officers and the civilian staff involved. "
It is understood some PSNI employees have expressed worry about continuing to work where they are currently based.
A number have spoken anonymously to BBC News NI about their safety fears following the data breach.
One PSNI support worker said he no longer feels safe in his home.
The man said he had made changes to his daily life and no longer attended his child's Gaelic football training.
Before the leak he had taken steps to conceal his profession, he said.
The worker, who is based outside Belfast, said many of his colleagues were in "extreme panic", especially those with unique surnames.
He said some are no longer travelling to work in their own vehicles and many have changed their names on social media or deleted their accounts entirely.
He told BBC News NI he is aware of two PSNI employees actively seeking new employment as a direct result of the breach.
"It has brought on a level of panic that hasn't been around in a lot of years", the civilian worker said.
What information was released?
Details released include the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in, which includes sensitive areas such as surveillance and intelligence.
The PSNI's chief constable has apologised for what he described as an "industrial-scale breach" of personal data.
In March, the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
It followed an attack on an off-duty senior detective, who suffered life-changing injuries after being shot several times by dissident republican paramilitaries.
Meanwhile, it emerged on Saturday that 200 officers and staff were not informed of the theft of personal data from a superintendent's car for a month after it was stolen.
A document containing the names of officers and staff was taken along with a police-issue laptop on 6 July.
BBC News NI understands that what happened during the weeks before 4 August, when staff and officers were told of the breach, is being urgently reviewed.
Police said the nature of the missing data had to be confirmed.
The Superintendents' Association of Northern Ireland (SANI) confirmed one of its members was involved.