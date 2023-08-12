Apprentice Boys: Relief of Derry Parade to take place
- Published
Thousands of Apprentice Boys are due to parade in Londonderry later.
It is one of the biggest loyal order parades in Northern Ireland and marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689.
The main parade follows a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a religious service in St Columb's Cathedral.
Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys and more than 100 bands are expected to attend the event.
Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, said the week-long Maiden City Festival, which preceded Saturday's parade, had been "truly exceptional".
He told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme on Friday that preparations for Saturday's parade had gone well.
Mr Stenhouse said members and bands would come to the city to "enjoy the day".
"It is a celebration but at the same time you have to remember why we are here, what we are commemorating," he said.
"The message that goes out is conduct yourself in a proper manner, to never disgrace our history or culture or identity."
The Siege of Derry lasted 105 days and cost more than 10,000 lives, the majority of them civilians.
It took place against the background of the deposed Catholic King James II's attempt to regain his crown from his Protestant son-in-law, King William III.
Also known as William of Orange, or King Billy, the new monarch was supported by Protestants in Derry, who shut the gates of the walled city to keep out the advancing Jacobite army.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry is based upon their defiant action of "no surrender" and the parade is held on the second Saturday in August each year to celebrate the ending of the siege, known as the Relief of Derry.