West Belfast: Member of Translink staff assaulted on the Glider
- Published
A member of Translink staff has a suspected broken nose after being assaulted on the Glider in west Belfast, police have said.
The attack took place at Hunting Lodge on Thursday, 10 August at about 17:20 BST.
The staff member was spat at and he was punched in the face.
Then he, and a woman accompanying him, were removed from the bus, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
The suspect is described as aged in his late 20s or early 30s, with short blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.