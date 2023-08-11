West Belfast: Member of Translink staff assaulted on the Glider
- Published
A member of Translink staff has a suspected broken nose after being assaulted on the Glider in west Belfast, police have said.
The attack took place at Hunting Lodge on Thursday, 10 August at about 17:20 BST.
The staff member was spat at and he was punched in the face.
Then the attacker, and a woman accompanying him, were removed from the bus, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
SDLP councillor for West Belfast Paul Doherty condemned the attack.
"This is an abhorrent attack on a Translink staff member while just trying to do their job," he said.
Suspect had blond hair
"Nobody should be subjected to something like this while working."
He added that such incidences "risk vital services being withdrawn from the area".
According to police, the suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with short blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.