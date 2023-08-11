PSNI data breach: Ex-officer says incident means sleepless nights
- Published
An ex-Northern Ireland police officer whose husband is in the force has said two data breaches were a "monumental cock up" which floored her family.
The woman left the police due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She told the BBC she could not sleep after news broke that personal details of all NI police officers and staff had been accidentally published, and her medication had been increased.
The chief constable apologised for the breaches.
The former officer, who the BBC is not naming for security reasons, said she found out about them via WhatsApp,
"The first I heard about it was the other day on WhatsApp before my husband had even got in from work. I told him [about the breaches] - which is ridiculous, bearing in mind I'm retired now," she said.
The woman said she retired from the force due to PTSD from incidents experienced in the course of her job.
"I served for many, many years in some volatile areas and took my personal safety very seriously. Even to this day I still check under my car," she said.
The retired officer said the news had heightened her fears for herself and her family,
"We were always looking over our shoulder but now even more so. I didn't sleep on Tuesday night. I really wasn't very good at all.
"I had to go back to my doctor - they prescribed me more diazepam.
"It's just the impact - all of a sudden I feel like I'm back in the job again and that really isn't good for me."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) mistakenly shared details about 10,000 of its employees on Tuesday.
Details of a second data breach from July emerged less than 24 hours later.
The breaches have caused shock among officers, many of whom try not to reveal their occupation to people, including their friends and family, due to security reasons.
In the most recent major attack in February, an off-duty senior detective suffered life-changing injuries after being shot several times by dissident republican paramilitaries.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said on Thursday that a PSNI unit set up to support staff affected by the security breaches had already received more than 600 referrals.
He said he was "deeply sorry" about the two "industrial-scale" breaches.
Police officers have told their bosses that they are worried about their safety after the incidents.
Mr Byrne said he had spoken to his officers and staff and had realised that some were "anxious, frustrated and really, really angry".
"You can only imagine the unconscionable horror as people start to realise that maybe a loved one is put in jeopardy by what they are seeing," he said.
'Monumental cock up'
The former officer told the BBC the amount of information that had been leaked defeated all the protections officers put on themselves,
"It is nothing short of a monumental cock up," she said.
"For years and years you have protected your identity, your job, some of your neighbours don't even know what you do and now all of a sudden this list - it's out there.
"There's no point in them saying that only a hundred people downloaded it, that doesn't matter, the digital footprint is out there - it's back to that whole trusting nobody all over again."
The information appeared online for three hours on Tuesday and led to the PSNI updating security advice to its officers and staff.
The surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in, including sensitive areas such as surveillance and intelligence, were included.
Information about the second data breach, involving the theft of a spreadsheet with the names of 200 officers and staff, emerged on Wednesday.
Stolen laptop not reported for three weeks
The PSNI said documents, along with a police-issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on 6 July.
Dissident republicans have claimed they have obtained the data leaked, but the PSNI said it had not been able to verify that claim.