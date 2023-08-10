County Antrim man jailed for sexual assault on woman in her home
- Published
A County Antrim man has been jailed for an attack on a woman in her home in which she thought she was going to die.
Colin James, 31, was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence for four offences, including sexual assault.
Belfast Crown Court heard that on 18 December, 2021 the woman was alone when James knocked on the door, entered uninvited and assaulted her.
Judge Patricia Smith said the victim suffered significant physical and psychological injury.
She told the court the incident was "akin to a stranger assault".
'Knock on the door'
The woman later told police she had knowledge of James, with an address at Bluefield Close in Carrickfergus, but was shocked by his presence in her home.
She had been drinking alone when she heard a knock on her door, the court heard.
Thinking it was her neighbour, she opened the door and was greeted by James who walked in without invitation.
He physically and sexually assaulted her and also choked her during the incident.
James initially denied the charges but later admitted offences including sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted choking with intent to commit sexual assault.
The court heard the woman sustained extensive bruising and continued to suffer pain in the days following the attack.
'She has suffered and continues to suffer'
The judge said that after reading a statement made by the woman, it was clear she felt she was going to die during the assault.
"She has suffered and continues to suffer very significantly. Whilst physical injuries of this nature will heal, psychological damage may or may not for a long period of time," the judge said.
She added that, in sentencing, she had taken into consideration James's full employment history and diagnosis of ADHD traits.
Judge Smith told James: "There is no question that the harm caused to her [the victim] is high."
He was also placed in the Sex Offenders Register for Life and was made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
After Thursday's hearing, PSNI Detective Constable Donnelly described the incident as a "distressing ordeal" for the woman.
"This was a horrific case where the victim suffered a vicious attack at her home, a place where everyone should feel safe," he said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation to bring Mr James to justice."