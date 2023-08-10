Belfast Harbour: Man in court after £585k of cannabis found in lorry
A man has been remanded in custody after cannabis worth £585,000 was found inside a lorry that was stopped and searched by police at Belfast Harbour.
Declan Hanna, from Teconnaught Road near Crossgar, County Down appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He is charged with possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply it.
The 42-year-old was detained by Harbour Police and officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's organised crime team on Wednesday morning.
The court heard that the haul of suspected cannabis was found hidden inside a lorry.
Mr Hanna did not apply for bail and the judge remanded him in custody until next week.