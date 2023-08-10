Blue-green algae found in lower Lough Erne
- Published
Blue-green algae has been found in lower Lough Erne.
In a post on its website, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency had confirmed the presence of the potentially toxic bacteria "in the vicinity of Castle Archdale".
It added that signage had been put up around the area.
It has advised people to avoid contact with the algae and to keep pets and animals out of the water.
Algal blooms have caused bathing bans along parts of the north coast this summer.
That followed the algae appearing in Lough Neagh in levels not seen since the 1970s.
Algal blooms can produce toxins and remove oxygen from the water as they decompose.