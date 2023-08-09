Belfast Harbour: Man arrested after £585K suspected cannabis find
- Published
A man has been arrested after suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £585,000 was found hidden in a lorry at Belfast Harbour.
The discovery was made when Belfast Harbour Police stopped and searched a heavy-goods vehicle in the harbour at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old man was detained by Belfast Harbour Police and officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Team.
He remains in police custody.
"This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality," said Det Insp Conor Sweeney from the PSNI.