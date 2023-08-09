Southern Trust: Urology review sees 350 patients care changed
- Published
More than 350 patients in Northern Ireland required a change to their care following a review into the clinical practice of retired consultant urologist Aidan O'Brien.
The Urology Lookback Review was initiated by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.
Patients treated by Mr O'Brien who have not yet had their care reviewed will be contacted directly, the trust said.
The Department of Health said it is committed to improving patient safety.
The department said it will learn from the circumstances that led to the Lookback Review.
This first outcomes report of the review showed that 2,112 patients have had their records examined.
A total of 527 of these patients were identified as requiring an appointment with a Southern trust urology consultant.
Two-thirds of patients reviewed (352) required a change in their care and treatment.
The remaining 175 patients did not have any change.
'Upset, distress and anxiety'
The Southern Trust said any private patients of Mr O' Brien who may be concerned about their urology care and treatment and would like to be included in the review should contact them.
Welcoming the publication of this report, the Department of Health acknowledged again "the upset, distress and anxiety these matters have caused to the patients and families affected".
The Department of Health established the Independent Public Inquiry into Urology Services in the Southern HSC Trust.
It is chaired by Christine Smith KC and will recommence hearing from witnesses in September.