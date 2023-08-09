Galliagh: Police investigating shots on second night of trouble
Police are investigating reports of shots being fired during a second night of trouble in Galliagh in Londonderry on Tuesday.
Cars and a bus were attacked and a man whose vehicle was hijacked and set on fire was assaulted.
It followed violence in the area on Monday after materials were removed from a bonfire site.
Ch Supt Nigel Goddard said Tuesday's violence was "serious and sinister".
He said the trouble caused "fear and distress in the community, and trauma to the people directly impacted".
Police said it was reported that shots had been fired in Glengalliagh Park between midnight and 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
Ch Supt Goddard said police were also aware of "video footage that has been circulated and posted online in relation to this".
He added: "Enquiries into this report, and all the incidents reported to us last night, are ongoing".
'More sinister'
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme that the possible firing of shots "has raised the ante".
"As time has gone on, my concern is that there are people coming into the area now, adults being involved in this and that becomes more sinister.
"I would again appeal for people to please leave the Galliagh community and let it get back into a way of peaceful community development."
Police said they received reports of cars being attacked by stone throwers in the Moss Park area, and also of criminal damage being caused to a bus.
A fence was also set on fire in the Glendale Park area, police said.
At around 23:00, the driver of the car was assaulted at traffic lights at College Glen, before two masked men took the vehicle.
It was later burned out. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
On Monday, a teenage girl was left with a "hole in her face" after debris from a car fire struck her during disorder in Galliagh.
The 19-year-old's mother said her daughter was walking near the burning car on her way to a friend's house when she was injured.
The car had been set on fire after being hijacked in the area.
The driver had been assaulted and dragged from his vehicle at about 22:30 on Monday.
There had been a number of incidents in Galliagh where police said buses and a delivery driver's van came under attack and attempts were made to burn a van.
Bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads and set on fire throughout the evening.
For several months, young people in Galliagh have been collecting material for a bonfire on 15 August - a date when bonfires are traditionally lit in some nationalist areas.
On Monday, Stormont's Department for Communities (DfC) said it had cleared the site due to "public safety concerns".
The material was being gathered close to homes on a large green space owned by the department.