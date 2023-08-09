Belfast: Viable device found during security alert
A viable device was discovered during a security alert in west Belfast on Tuesday, police have said.
Police received reports of a suspicious object in Rossnareen Park at about 12:45 BST.
Officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place.
Ammunition technical officers (ATO) examined the object, which was declared to be viable, and removed it from the scene for forensic examination.
Police have thanked members of the public affected by the alert and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor Paul Doherty said the alert caused serious disruption.
"The last thing this community wants is to see is people's lives being disrupted in this way. This is a residential area where many families live, with a number of local businesses nearby," he said.
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the alert had caused "disgraceful disruption for the local area".